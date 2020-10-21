A toothbrush for Christmas probably wouldn’t excite most children in America but for Livia Satterfield, an orphan in Romania, the toothbrush she received in her Operation Christmas Child box meant she would no longer have to share one toothbrush with two other girls.
The week Samaritans Purse came to deliver shoeboxes to Satterfield’s orphanage she had stood in line with 50 other children, waiting to bathe in the communal bathwater. She would sometimes trade her dinner to reach the front of the line earlier. Clothing choices were also limited to orphans and Satterfield remembered a pair of too-small pink overalls she had to wear for five days.
“I first heard Livia Satterfield’s story in Jackson at a leaders workshop for Operation Christmas Child,” Laurie McBride said. “Around five years later, Livia spoke at a church in Corinth, closer to my home, and told more of her story.”
The young woman told the group that, at age 2, her mother had dropped her off at an orphanage because she couldn’t afford to raise her. She also shared how, at age 12, she received an Operation Christmas Child box. Her favorite gift in the box was a package of hair clips. She put all twenty of them in her hair that day making Connie, the lady who had handed her the box, laugh.
Satterfield was equally as taken with Connie and continued to hold her hand, even giving her part of a friendship necklace from her shoebox. Several years later, Connie Satterfield and her husband were able to adopt Livia and take her to Georgia where they lived. Routinely, the former orphan shares her incredible story.
McBride said she was thrilled that she was able to hear the young woman’s story not once, but twice.
“Livia’s story is not unique,” said McBride, who serves as drop off leader for Operation Christmas Child in Itawamba County. “OCC is a way for you to tangibly reach out and touch a child with the love of God. Especially now, with the worldwide impact of the coronavirus, children need hope.”
Each year, Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, sends gift-filled boxes around the world to children in need.
Packing a shoebox for OCC is easy and fun. First, find an ordinary standard-sized shoebox (plastic or cardboard). Next, decide what category you’d like to do---Boy or Girl? Age categories include 2-4 years, 5-9 years, and 10-14 years old.
McBride said once participants choose a box, they picked a category, then it’s time for the really exciting part--packing the shoebox. McBride, who’s been packing for years, suggests the following packing guide:
WOW or fun items: a small stuffed animal, little football, small etch-a-sketch, yo-yo, little cars, jump rope, slinky, bouncy balls, scratch pads, or even a soccer ball you deflate and send with pin and pump.
School supplies: pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, crayons, markers, notebook paper, solar calculator, coloring/activity books.
Hygiene items: a bar of soap in a baggy or plastic container, colorful washcloth, toothbrush, comb or brush, hair bows, barrettes, ponytail holders, dental floss, nail clippers, emery board, lip balm.
Clothing/accessory items: t-shirts, underpants, socks, hats that fold, flipflops, water shoes, sneakers, rain ponchos, small umbrellas, necklaces, small tote bags.
Something personal: a handwritten note or card and a picture of you and your group or family.
According to the organization’s website, the following items are not allowed: food items, war-related items like toy guns or soldiers, medicine, breakable items, and anything liquid. Several years ago, due to customs restrictions, toothpaste and hard candy were removed from the list, so please don’t pack these either.
This year’s collection takes place November 16-23. During the national collection week, Trinity Baptist Church in Fulton will serve as Itawamba County’s drop-off center. Drop off times are: Nov. 16, 18, 20 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Nov. 17, 19, and 21 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.; Nov. 21 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.; Nov. 23 8 a.m. until noon.
McBride says she’ll be glad to promote the project with other area churches and groups.
“I’ll be happy to speak to your group – either virtually through Zoom or in-person about this great mission opportunity,” McBride said.
And for those who don’t feel up to shopping, she says shoeboxes can be filled online at the national website using the Follow the Box program.
“Whichever way, reach out and touch a child,” McBride said.
If interested in volunteering at the center or promoting OCC with other area groups, contact Laurie McBride at 662-603-1730 or go to http://www.samaritanspurse.org/occ for more information.