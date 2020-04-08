AUTHOR’S NOTE: The cancellation of school due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ended the careers of many of the county’s prep and college athletes. Over the next several weeks, The Times will recognize each one who’s had their final seasons cut short.
Loden Grissom is an eight-year member of the Mantachie High School archery team. During that time, the Mustangs have won three state championships He was a member of the 2015, 2016, 2017 2A State Champion Archery Team and the 2018 and 2019 3A/4A State Runner up Team. He was invited to be a part of the 2019 All Star Archery Team, held at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Grissom is also a member of the Mantachie FFA. He was on the 2019 State Champion Tractor Operation and Maintenance Team.
He was the 2018-2019 North District Star in Agribusiness winner for the state of MS with the FFA. He is a member of the FFA livestock team. He has had numerous wins during his years. Some of these include 2017 Beef Showmanship 15-year-old winner at the MS State Fair, Champion Angus Bull, Supreme Champion Bull, and Overall Supreme Beef Animal.
His parents are Jason and Heather Grissom. He is a member of First Baptist Church of Mantachie.
Grissom plans to attend Itawamba Community College in the fall to begin working towards an Associate of Applied Sciences Degree in electrical technology.