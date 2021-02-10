Emma Logan, a senior member of the Itawamba Agricultural High School girls soccer team recently signed to continue her playing career at Itawamba Community College next year.
“I chose to play at ICC because it was the perfect opportunity to continue to do what I love while furthering my education close to home,” Logan said about her decision to remain an Indian.
Logan helped lead her team to their first division 2-4A championship and the second round of the state playoffs this season.
Logan expressed gratitude for the support she received during the process. “I'm thankful for being given the opportunity and for all of the support in the decision.”
Logan is the latest IAHS soccer player who will go on to play at ICC and the first girl since Cora Yielding to wear the red and blue for the Tribe.