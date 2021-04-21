A pair of Itawamba Agricultural High School senior soccer players represented their teams on the Daily Journal's All-Area soccer teams this season.
Emma Logan earned a place on the girls' team after scoring 23 goals and making 16 assists during the 2020-21 season. The team's top attacker led the Lady Indians to a division 2-4A championship.
The midfielder/forward signed with Itawamba Community College earlier in the year.
Luke Yarbrough, also a midfielder and forward, netted 17 goals and tallied 20 assists in 2020-21..
The Delta State signee led the Indians to the division 2-4A crown.