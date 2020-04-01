It was a nippy but clear Saturday morning when former Itawamba Agricultural High School head baseball coach Brian Long had his number retired in a ceremony at H.D. McGee field before a preseason game.
Long was named head coach at IAHS at the beginning of the 1985-86 school year and stayed at IAHS almost 30 years before retiring in 2015.
“Truly an awesome honor. We were so blessed to have so many guys here that loved the game,” Long said when asked about his number being retired.
A combination of great coaching and great talent, Long led the Indians to 20 playoff appearances and 12 division championships en route to a 542-322 record. This included a streak of four-straight division titles in the mid-2000s. They were north half runner-up twice during his career.
80 of Long’s players played at the next level. Many are still involved with the game in some capacity.
B.J. Johnson, the head of Fulton Parks and Recreation played for Long for four years before playing at ICC after he graduated from IAHS in 2007.
“He genuinely cared for all [of] his players and would do anything he could to help them,” Johnson said. “He taught me a lot not only about ball but about life.”
With the success Long’s teams had during his career at IAHS, the number of great memories he’s made could fill a book.
Long when asked for his favorite memory over the years, he said, “Every time I think of one [memory] another one comes to mind. It really is hard trying to put in order all the great memories because there are so many.”
His son Jake is responsible for the memory that holds the top spot on Long’s list.
“Number one, though, is no doubt the day we beat New Hope at city park in front of a huge crowd and Jake, my son, hit a three-run homer and was responsible for driving in all four runs that day,” he said. “Couldn’t help but being a dad for a little bit that day.”
Between the memories created and his impact on those who played for him, Long will be remembered for years to come. Retiring his jersey will only ensure that.