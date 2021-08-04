“What about that weather balloon?”
The question was posed to Prebble Dulaney Smith by her brother. She was reading through a Memory Book gifted to her last Christmas by her two granddaughters. Filled with inquiring topics, statements, and questions concerning her life, one page read, “Name a significant news event that happened during your lifetime.”
“I hadn’t thought about that balloon in a long time until my brother mentioned it,” Smith told The Times via phone interview.
She recalled her account of the world’s largest stratospheric weather balloon crashing one mile north of Fulton in mid-December 1959. The 31-story tall, ultrathin polyethylene giant was the joint property of the U.S. Government and Winzen Research, Inc. It collapsed from the sky during the early morning hours and draped across the pine-covered hills of Mrs. R.W. Moore’s property.
A sophomore at Itawamba Agricultural High School at the time, Smith recalled visiting the site with her classmates.
“We were in school when we heard about it. They loaded us all on school buses and we went to the site,” Smith said. “It was huge. It draped across the trees with metal boxes hanging from it. It was eerie.”
As reported by United Press International, the news of the incident shot across newswires including newspapers, radio, and television on December 17, 1959. Measuring 411 feet long and 300 feet in diameter, the balloon carried 1800 pounds of scientific equipment. It launched from Rapid City, South Dakota, and was lost by a Navy tracking plane over Nebraska. It was scheduled to fly 22 miles into the atmosphere and make its final landing somewhere in Louisiana.
Miss Euple Thornberry, Moore’s daughter was the first to spot the balloon when she noticed a red glow before daylight towards her mother’s home. She reported the brilliant orange and white drape thinking it was possibly a fire in the distance according to the UPI report.
Thornberry’s nephew, James Marlin told The Times that tales of the spectacular incident were talked about within the family for years.
“My Aunt Euple received several correspondences from across the country after the news spread,” Marlin told The Times. “There was one marriage proposal from a farmer in the midwest. He told her in his letter that if she agreed to marry him, he would ride his tractor all the way to Fulton.”
It was one among many letters the widowed school teacher would receive during her newfound fame.
After the proper authorities disassembled the equipment from the colossus, the leftover polyethylene was given to more than 100 Itawamba County farmers to cover their haystacks among other things.
Smith and Marlin are only a pair of the local accounts of the world’s largest balloon finding its final resting place in Itawamba County. Tales of “end-time fear” as it passed in the air, tales of school children traipsing through a cold and wet forest beneath plastic-covered trees, and tales of its tiny pieces still being tucked away in trunks and old barns.
On July 22, 1971, twelve years after varying sizes of the monstrous plastic was divvied up to the locals, Jimmy Ray Nanney, Pat Sprayberry, Bobby Jones, Benny Davis, and Frank Maxcy discovered a piece and built a giant kite. They flew it behind the home of Archie Sprayberry in south Fulton. The five young men were able to keep the kite up for more than two hours.
To date, the stratospheric wonder occasionally finds its way into conversations. In 2020 while pillaging through photos in The Times office, four original photos taken at the crash site by Delmus Harden were found. The reason behind the mysterious photos remained unknown until a Georgia resident reached out concerning the story in May 2021, nearly 50 years after the youths launched their kite into the air.
What about that weather balloon?
Of the question concerning a significant news event during her lifetime, Smith says the balloon would likely be it.
“We were in awe of the whole thing.”
The following is the article “World’s biggest balloon found here,” written by Madge Stubblefield and published in its entirety in the Itawamba County Times, Dec. 24, 1959.
The world’s largest scientific-research ballon which was launched this week form Rapid City, S.D. and lost in the western snow storms, fell Wednesday night about one mile north of Fulton. It was discovered before daylight Thursday morning by Mrs. Eupal Thornberry who noticed a red glow in the area behind her mother’s home and went to investigate.
The ballon fell only a few hundred yards behind the home of Mrs. R.W. Moore.
The ballon was on flight number 838 and is the joint property of the United States Government and Winzen Research, Inc. of Minneapolis, Minn. It was scheduled to have been picked up more than 36 hours ago somewhere in Louisiana, after its flight across the United States.
The gondola of the stratospheric balloon remained intact with all of its instruments undamaged. They were turned over to the U.S. Navy at Memphis.
Local Fulton police, assisted by the State Highway Patrol and National Guard personnel and also, Sam Allen of the Tupelo FBI office have set up a security guard around the balloon until government officials can arrive on the scene.
Philip Sheffield, president of the Itawamba Junior College, and former Army Captain, was authorized to remove the instruments and hold them for safe keeping by Don Foster of Rapid City, S.D., who represents Winzen Research, Inc. of Minneapolis.
According to a story filed by United Press International fro Rapid City, South Dakota, the balloon which was taller that the 31-story RKO building in New York City was launched Monday from Rapid City. Its mission was to go up to 120,000 feet and come down on Tuesday.
The balloon was 411 feet long and 300 feet in diameter and carried a payload of 1800 pounds of ballast and scientific equipment. It was lost by the Navy tracking plane over Nebraska.
The balloon which was made of 1-1000 inch thick plastic was believed to be drifting over Julesburg, Colorado, on Tuesday, but the Navy plane which left North Platte, Nebraska on Tuesday, but the Navy plane which left North Platte, Nebraska, on a search for it couldn’t find it.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, a triggering device was supposed to cut loose the pay load, but that did not happen-the whole unit remained intact until it was found in Mrs. Moore’s woodlot.
The UPI article stated that it was not critical that the instruments be returned, but indicated they would like to have them back if they were found.
The Navy spokesman who gave the information to UPI said that the “plastic has no further use to us and is usually used by some farmer to cover his haystack,”--and that is just what happened as more than 100 Itawambians carried away varying sizes of sections of the balloon plastic, probably to cover haystacks–and a hundred other things.
The main purpose of the flight test was to see whether or not such balloons could be used to lift heavy loads; in Carribean tests the coming summer. The Navy said the test was successful. It did what was expected–and got lost besides.