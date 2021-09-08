A half-century ago on Sunday, September 5, 1971, county officials and citizens alike donned their Sunday best and made their way to the county seat in Fulton for a long-awaited grand gala, the open house celebration of the newly remodeled Itawamba County Courthouse.
The old towering and unembellished government complex finally sported a new more modern look.
With a low bid of $303,300.00, the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors, Howard G. Franks, First District and president of the board; Willie (Bill) McFerrin, Second District; Randall Spradling, Third District; Cecil Cody, Fourth District, and Hoyt Senter, Fifth District, voted in Oct. 1970 to allow the J.E. Staub Co. to start the project. The structure would be completely remodeled with the addition of a 40 by 65-foot wing on the east side of the building, and the installation of central heating and air conditioning. The final adjusted cost was $301,933.63.
After completion, officials from across north Mississippi toured the newly renovated structure.
“I think it is a wonderful job and the people of Itawamba County should be proud of it,” Judge Doty of Pontotoc to The Times in the 1971 interview.
Chancery Clerk Archie Cates lauded that he and his staff were perhaps the proudest of all the officeholders when they moved back into the newly remodeled courthouse.
“We had been crowded for so long that we just didn’t know how to act,” Cates said some 50 years ago. “Itawamba County has every right to be proud of this building and its facilities.”
Although the accolades were many for the makeover that had been months in the making, it was not the first time Itawambians had bragged on its new county seat.
Back to the beginning
According to a Times article written in 1971 by late historian Zereda Greene, in the book, “A Postal History of Mississippi – Stampless Period, 1799-1860”, the City of Fulton established its Post Office on July 26, 1837. Greene confirms that although the establishment of the town’s post office is dated, the only date tied to the first courthouse was a brick above the south side door with “1853” engraved in it.
“I have heard that the same contractor built the Courthouse at Fulton and the one at Jacinto. The Jacinto Courthouse was abandoned after other counties organized out of part of Tishomingo County,” Greene wrote. “From a picture of the Jacinto Courthouse, it appears that it and the old courthouse in Fulton were exactly alike.”
According to her description, there was one doorstep at the front (north) door and one at the back. Both steps were slabs of rock approximately eight feet long, two or more feet wide, and about 6 or 8 inches thick. She states they were evidently placed on top of other bricks bringing the step-up about one foot.
Greene wrote about the day in 1920 or 1921 when she saw Mr. Van Griffin of the Van Buren Community, then an old man, standing on the front step of the courthouse. He tapped the step with his walking cane and told her that when he was about 15 or 16 years old, he drove a yoke of oxen and wagon from Van Buren, then a little town about 7 miles southwest of Fulton, to Eastport, the port of the Tennessee River a few miles northeast of Iuka, for a load of goods. When he got there, he found that someone else had gotten the goods to bring them to Van Buren. A man who owned a quarry nearby asked him to bring the rocks, which had been hewed out for the courthouse steps, to Fulton and he did.
“I do not recall what Griffin said he was paid for the job or how long the trip took,” she said.
Griffin died in 1924 at the age of 85 and Greene estimated that if he had been 15 at the time he hauled the slabs for the doorsteps, it would date his expedition around 1854.
The original courthouse had a bungalow-shaped roof with a cupola on top and a weathervane on top of the cupola. Greene recorded that a July 24, 1890 newspaper stated that “the cupola on the courthouse was in bad condition and needed repair.” There was a fence around the courtyard with a gate on each side. Each gate had a chain and weight on it to hold it closed. There were three chimneys on the west side and three chimneys on the east side. One hall led from north to south and the double doors were solid wood and left open all the time. The building was heated by several fireplaces.
Greene recalled taking teacher examinations in the building and attending candidate speakings before women were allowed to vote.
“In March 1920, I began working in the Chancery Clerk’s office under Mr. G.W. Gilliand, Chancery Clerk,” she wrote. “The courthouse then was the same as when it was originally built.”
A new deal with WPA
As recorded in the Supervisors Minute Book 21, page 249, during the August 1936 term of court, N. Weeks, Rex Smith, G.B. Wilburn, H.B. Kent, Oscar Adams, members of the board of supervisors discussed the matter of remodeling the courthouse.
Plans for remodeling the eight decades-old building were submitted to the Works Progress Administration (WPA), a new deal agency that employed millions for public works projects. In one order Greene stated the WPA would pay $17,000 and the county would be responsible for $7,000 for the remodel. The second order submitted was to build a new courthouse costing $75,000.
“Evidently these projects had been submitted to the WPA for approval or disapproval and the one to remodel the courthouse was chosen,” Greene wrote.
In the October 1936, term of court it was ordered that the courthouse be enlarged by adding 42 feet to the south side. Itawamba Agricultural High School buildings would serve as offices until the project was complete. In May 1937, Chancery Court was held in the school’s auditorium.
When the remodel was complete, instead of adding 42 feet as originally planned, 21 feet was added to the south side and 21 feet was added to the north side. A hall approximately 8 feet wide was opened east and west across the building crossing the north and south hall and toilet facilities were added. The solid wood doors were removed and replaced with glass doors.
Greene said of the building’s amenities, she liked the addition of butane gas which was later changed to natural gas.
Of the disadvantages, Greene said many of the records stored in the basement of the building, including books, were burned.
“Several years later, these books had become so badly damaged, they were taken out of the basement, hauled off, and dried enough to burn,” she said.
Many were of little if any, historical value she noted, but many old records of the circuit clerk’s and tax assessor's office were destroyed.
Growing again
Ten years after the remodel, in 1948 it was discovered that the building needed a new roof. Some four years later in May 1952, advertisements for bids to erect a one-story annex, 40 by 60 feet on the west side of the courthouse was opened. Supervisors J.E. Montgomery, Truman Wilburn, J.H. Walton, Owen Spearman, and L.B. Davis approved the contract for A.B. Smith to erect the one-story annex for just under $8,000. It was completed in 90 days.
On July 11, 1952, supervisors voted to add an additional floor to the annex making it the same height as the remainder of the courthouse. The first floor housed the welfare department, Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation, and Soil Conservation. Among the offices on the second floor were the county agent, home demonstration agent, and forestry.
It was the last remodel prior to the 1971 project. The old Jacinto-styled courthouse with windows and solid wooden doors had morphed into hallways and staircases extending into annexes and covered in stones.
The window of opportunity
During her career that spanned the history of the Itawamba County Courthouse, Greene later worked for Circuit Clerk L.A. Lollar.
Of the remodeled courthouse, she shared one convenience that might be missed. She recalled that many times, usually on a Sunday afternoon, when Mr. Lollar would be out of town, someone would come for a marriage license.
“Many times I would not have a key but would go to the courthouse, get a wooden chair from the hallway and put out by the outside of the window, raise the window and have the prospective bridegroom climb into the office and hand me the book, blank license, ink, pen, and the seal. I would issue the license in the window,” she said. “Now that the remodeled courthouse does not have any windows, the only way in is through the door.”