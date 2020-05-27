The Mississippi Transportation Commission has awarded nearly $9 million of state lottery money in pavement restoration contracts. The money was generated from state lottery ticket sales, which started in November.
By the end of April, the state had collected $47.2 million from ticket sales, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said last week. The April collections were $9.7 million.
A $1.4 million contract was awarded to WG Construction Company, Inc., of Ripley, for a 7-mile (11.3 kilometer) resurfacing project on Mississippi Highway 371 in Itawamba County. According to the MDOT website, the work will be a scrub, seal and overlay running the stretch of road from the Monroe County line through Itawamba County to the Lee County line.
In their news release, the Transportation Commission also announced six additional contracts awarded using money generated by the state lottery:
- $2.1 million to APAC-Mississippi for a nearly 11-mile (17.7-kilometer) resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 51 in Holmes County.
- $1.8 million to APAC-Mississippi for a 14-mile (22.5-kilometer) mill and overlay project on Mississippi Highway 432 in Yazoo County.
- $1.6 million to Warren Paving for resurfacing projects along 5 miles (8 kilometers) of Mississippi Highway 198 in Perry County and 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of the same highway in Greene County.
- $995,030 to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 49 in Harrison County.
- $926,960 to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) mill and overlay project on Mississippi Highway 467 in Hinds County.
- $148,578 to Akca, LLC, of Plant City, Florida, for installation of raised pavement markers in central Mississippi.
Through 2029, the first $80 million generated annually by lottery ticket sales will be used toward state infrastructure projects. The rest will go to education. After the 10-year period is over, the first $80 million netted annually will go to the state’s general fund with the rest continuing to fund education.