Mantachie High School’s Mac Gentry was named to the Class I All-State team after posting a 608 score at the state championship, Friday at Metro 24 in Jackson.
Gentry led the Mustang boys team to a third place finish in Class I with a score of 2651. The Lady Mustangs also came home with third place with a score of 2,042.
The Tremont Attendance Center boys team finished seventh in Class I with a score of 2,267.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the Itawamba Agricultural High School girls bowling team finished eighth with a score of 1,588.