Community colleges football teams will play a truncated schedule this season as school leaders struggle to balance a return to normalcy with the safety of its players and coaches.
Less than two weeks after the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) voted to move football, along with several other sports, to the spring, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges voted on Friday, July 24, to hold a six-game season beginning on Oct. 1.
The MACC representative at the NJCAA vote abstained from voting on the decision to move football to the spring so that the Association could look into the matter further.
The state’s junior college teams will play a division-only schedule for the regular season. The postseason playoffs will take place as normal.
Itawamba Community College is one of the 15 institutions that make up the MACC.
More details about the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.