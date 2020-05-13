Maggie Collum, Itawamba Agricultural High School softball’s lone senior, has played all over the field during her time with the Lady Indians.
Her freshman year was spent in the outfield where she was named the team’s outfielder of the year and to the All-Division, second team. Collum transitioned to the infield her sophomore year and was named infielder of the year after both her sophomore and junior years. She hit over .400 during her sophomore season and was named first team, All-Division.
Collum has also been a member of the IAHS slow pitch and volleyball teams.
Outside of sports, Collum has volunteered with the Clothes Closet and food pantry at IAHS and is a member of the National Honors Society.
She is also active in the Backyard Bible Club, has participated in numerous mission trips, volunteers with 8 Days of Hope and Freedom Cafe, an organization and makes and delivers food to the needy.
Collum plans to attend Ole Miss in the fall and is the daughter of Mark and Stephanie Collum.