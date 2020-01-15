Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from Mississippi Game and Fish rescued 76-year-old Sarah Fowler after she attempted to drive through flood waters Saturday afternoon.
Fowler, a mail carrier with Nettleton Post Office, was delivering mail on Deer Hill Road in southwest Itawamba County when her car quickly began to take on flood waters. When officers arrived on the scene, they suited her with a life jacket and carried her to safety.
Chief Investigator Jason Dickinson said the swift flood waters were waist deep and they were fearful that Fowler would be swept under if she attempted to walk out.
The Times reached out to Nettleton Postmaster Dorothy Dilworth for a statement concerning the incident. Questions regarding protocol for damaged or destroyed mail were referred to United States Postal Service Strategic Communications Specialist Tracie M. Finley.
Answers were not made available by press time.
Nettleton Post Office services much of the southwest portion of Itawamba County.
Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his department cannot stress enough the importance of not attempting to cross flooded roads.
“If you cannot see the road, do NOT attempt to cross it. You don’t know if it’s washed away underneath,” he said. “It only takes seconds to get in trouble, especially if you are in a small car.”
Fowler suffered no injuries from the incident.