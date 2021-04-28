Spring has officially sprung and, I don’t know about you but, for me, that means gardening!
There’s absolutely nothing better than preparing a meal full of things that you grew with your own two hands. Not only is the taste far superior, but it can save you some serious change on your grocery bill.
At my house, we always grow two or three varieties of tomatoes and peppers. This year we have Roma, Cherokee Purple, Black Krim, and Brandywine tomatoes and Jalapeno, Habanero, and Cayenne peppers. We also make space for pickling cucumbers, zucchini, okra, and any herb I can get my hands on.
This year, we added a considerable amount of gardening space and are trying our hand at potatoes, beets, corn, and tomatillos.
As any gardener knows, some years, the harvest is better than others. While succession planting helps, and you can always compost anything that you don’t get a chance to use, it’s also helpful to have a few good recipes in your arsenal that use up extras. Bonus points if those recipes are able to be preserved in some way to be eaten later.
Over the years, we’ve gotten creative in the kitchen and found ways to preserve our abundance to make sure we made the most of every single thing we grow.
Here are a few recipes aimed at helping you to enjoy as much of your harvest as possible.
We use this tomato sauce for pretty much everything. If we’re having pasta, we add some basil as it’s heating up. I also use it as the base for enchilada sauce and add cumin, chili powder, and oregano.
In the pepper jelly recipe, you can substitute other fruits such as strawberries, peaches, or pineapple. I use blueberries because that’s what we grow at our house.
You can always use extra vegetables to make your own frozen vegetable mixes like you find at the grocery store. I chop peppers and onions for a mix that we throw in fajitas or stir fries. Also, corn, carrots, with any sort of beans or peas thrown in makes a great base for soups or casseroles. Always lay your veggies out on a baking sheet after you chop them to flash freeze before portioning into freezer bags. This will keep them from freezing all together.
If you have any recipes that you love to pull out when your garden hits full swing, I’d love to try them. You can send them to me at caitlin.parker@journalinc.com.