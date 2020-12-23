Mama’s Sweet Cornbread 2 cups self rising flour 1 egg Enough sugar to make it sweet (she says she uses approximately 2 Tbsp.) Enough milk to make it a batter (approximately 1 cup) bacon grease (again, 2 Tbsp) 1. Place cast iron skillet with bacon grease in a 375 degree oven until melted. 2. In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. 3. Mix in egg and milk until just combined. 4. Pour into skillet and bake until brown. (I told y’all she was the black sheep.)
