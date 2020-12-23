Mammy’s Classic Cornbread 1 cup cornmeal 1 cup all purpose flour 2 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 2 tsp salt 1 cup buttermilk ½ cup (or 1 stick) of butter 1. Place butter in a well seasoned cast iron skillet and place in oven as it preheats to 450 degrees fahrenheit. 2. Whisk together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. 3. When the butter has melted and the pan is hot, add melted butter and buttermilk to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. There will still be some dry clumps and that’s ok. 4. Place in the oven for 25 minutes or until the top is very golden brown.
