A Mooreville man is dead after wrecking his motorcycle while attempting to escape an Itawamba County law enforcement agent, Wednesday night.
Joel Davis Jr., 29, died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after sustaining injuries during a motorcycle accident on Bigbee Road in Monroe County, between Amory and Nettleton, Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told The Times. Davis reportedly wrecked his sports bike while attempting to evade law enforcement after a deputy tried to stop him for speeding.
According to Dickinson, the deputy began pursuing Davis on New Chapel Road at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Davis allegedly led the deputy on a 10-minute chase through southwest Itawamba County and eventually into Monroe County.
Dickinson said Davis crossed over Highway 6 to enter Bigbee Road when he lost control of his bike in loose gravel, causing him to wreck.
The sheriff said Davis was initially responsive after the accident. He was taken to the Tupelo hospital to be treated for his injuries. He died at approximately 9:30 p.m.
According to Dickinson, Davis was wanted in Lee County for evading law enforcement.