Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford has identified the victim of a drowning in the Tenn-Tom Waterway, Saturday.
Christopher O’Neil Brown, 24, of New Albany drowned between Lock C and Lock D near the Fulton Walking Track, late Saturday morning or early Saturday afternoon. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department received the a 911 call about the drowning around noon.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said Brown was on a boat and jumped into the waterway.
Witnesses saw Brown swim back to the top, go back down into the water and never resurface, Dickinson said. The sheriff said the victim’s family was present.
Brown’s body was recovered by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks at approximately 1:30 p.m.