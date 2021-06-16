A pair of seniors represented Itawamba county in the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Association for Better Baseball’s All-Star game at Corinth High School in Corinth on June 5.
Mantachie High School’s Patrick Mangels played for the winning East team in the 1A/2A game. The catcher went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and drove in a pair of runs.
Cameron Deaton represented Itawamba Agricultural High School. The utility player spent time in the outfield and at second base as well as pitching for the team in the 4A/6A game. At the plate, Deaton went 1-for-2 with a walk as his East team picked up the win.