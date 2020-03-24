Mantachie leaders have passed an ordinance formally requesting the town’s residents and businesses comply with guidelines from the Center of Disease Control to help control the spread of the virus COVID-19.
The town’s board of aldermen held a special session Monday night to discuss an official response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The board adopted a resolution asking citizens and businesses to comply with CDC guidelines, including restricting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, maintaining social distancing, limiting travel and staying home as much as possible.
The resolution also requires local eateries to shutter their dining areas temporarily and offer curbside or delivery service until the pandemic ends.
The resolution asks the public to continue shopping locally when the pandemic has passed. It calls local businesses the “backbone of [the] community.”
“Please encourage and pray for them,” the resolution reads.
The resolution includes a provision stating that allows the board to put more restrictive measures in place if necessary.
Mantachie joins a growing list of towns and cities that have officially addressed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the Fulton Board of Aldermen passed a “shelter in place” order restricting travel throughout the city and limiting “nonessential” businesses to curbside or delivery services only.
Mantachie officials previously closed the town’s parks and government buildings to public access.
Both Mantachie and Fulton’s boards have passed resolutions declaring states of emergency in response to the virus’s spread.