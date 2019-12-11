Itawamba County and the Town of Mantachie have entered into an interlocal agreement for sewer expansions at Fawn Grove Industrial Park.
Grant funding totaling $2.1 million will allow the industrial park to expand its sewer capacity to support a maximum of 2,000 jobs. Much-needed maintenance to the town’s sewer lift stations is also a part of the improvements.
“Not only will we be able to make some much-needed repairs and improvements,” Mayor Matt Fennell said. “But we will have the capacity to add a minimum of 150 homes to the system. That’s great for the future of our town.”
Mantachie received $1.5 million through an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, $120,000 through a small municipalities grant and $150,000 through legislative funding.
Itawamba County received $250,000 through the Mississippi Development Authority and the remaining cost of $120,000 will come from the general fund.
“Anytime we can get this kind of funding, we try to move on it,” Fennell said. “It has been submitted to the Attorney General’s office for approval and we hope to see the project take off in the spring.”