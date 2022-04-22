The Mantachie baseball team is probably ready to put the 2022 season behind them.
The Mustangs went 1-7 in Region 1-3A play to finish last in the division. To add injury to insult, Mustang starters Greg Raper and Ashton Shelton were involved in a serious car accident. Both players are expected to make a full recovery, but their injuries knocked them out of commission for the final week of the season.
Despite the numerous setbacks, Mantachie managed to go out on a high note, with seniors taking part in their final games in blue and yellow playing crucial roles in their 11-6 victory at home over Belmont on Tuesday.
The victory marked the Mustangs' first tally in the win column since their 5-3 victory over Baldwyn on March 25.
"I'm glad the seniors got that," head coach B.J. Cox said. "It's been a rough year. I'm glad they stuck it out with us and won to get a reward there."
Senior Austin Miller led the Mustangs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of singles. Sophomore Bryson Ford added three singles of his own with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Eighth grader Levi Ellis added two RBIs on two singles of his own and scored twice, while junior Luke Ellis drove in three runs on his lone single.
Senior John Weston Franks tallied an RBI single as well while allowing just one run on no hits and two walks in three innings of relief on the mound.
Luke Ellis got the start on the mound for Mantachie, surrendering six runs on three hits and nine walks while striking out five in four innings of work.