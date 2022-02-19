Mantachie had a clear path to victory in their regular season opener at Belmont Friday.
With the game tied 1-1 through four innings, the Mustangs needed to avoid missteps -- on the mound and in the field -- and score just one more run to pull out an early season victory over the Cardinals.
But whether it was the frigid weather or some other factor, things didn't fall into place that way. Walks and errors in the fifth and sixth innings allowed Belmont to score five more runs, and Mantachie's bats remained cold in the final two innings as the Cardinals took the 6-1 victory over the Mustangs.
"We had a couple walks, two errors in a row and the the score is what you see," Mantachie head coach BJ Cox said. "That was the ballgame."
The cold evening likely played a role in the cold bats for both teams. Mantachie (0-1) and Belmont (2-0) tallied only three hits apiece on the night, with all but two of Belmont's runs being unearned.
Greg Raper's double highlighted Mantachie's offensive efforts, while Luke Ellis and Corey Mills added a single apiece. Cooper Guin tallied the Mustangs' lone RBI.
The Mustangs will have to have a short memory as they travel to Mooreville for a 2 p.m. first pitch Saturday.
"I think they'll forget about (the loss)," Cox said. "It'll be a little warmer day, and we'll come out and play like we can I hope."