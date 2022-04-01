Mantachie baseball played a tight ballgame against Kossuth through four innings Tuesday. Had a handful more pitches hit their spots, or a couple hard-hit balls landed, the homestanding Mustangs might have come out of the game with a W.
But things didn't go that way for Mantachie (5-8, 1-1 in Region 1-3A) as the Mustangs fell to the Aggies 7-2.
"We were about three little things away from that being a different ballgame," head coach B.J. Cox said. "And that's kind of where we are. When we get the small stuff figured out, we'll hopefully be clicking a little better."
Mustangs starting pitcher Luke Ellis got into trouble early as he walked the first two Aggies batters he faced and gave up a single to the third. Ellis balked during the next at-bat, giving Kossuth a free run. But he managed to escape the inning without further damage.
Mantachie answered in the bottom half when Cooper Guin dropped a single in right-centerfield, scoring Hunter West from second to tie the game at 1.
Ellis shut the Aggies down in the second, notching two strikeouts. The Mustangs went to work with a pair of singles in the bottom half but left the runners stranded.
Kossuth opened the third with a rocket of a homerun to left-center from pitcher Jack Johnson.
The Aggies followed up the dinger with a walk and a double, but a heads up play from Ellis helped limit the damage. On a groundball back to the mound, Ellis managed to freeze an Aggie runner between home and third. In the confusion that followed, the Mustangs managed to tag out both that runner and the Aggie advancing from second. Ellis put the inning away with a strikeout.
Getting out of the inning gave the Mustangs a spark at the plate in the third. Hunter West led off with a single up the middle and stole second on a pass ball. Greg Raper's dink grounder to third looked like an easy out, but Mantachie caught a break when the ball fell from the Aggie first baseman's glove when he tried to tag Raper, advancing Raper to second and allowing West to score.
With the score tied 2-2 through four, Kossuth finally pulled ahead for good. Ellis walked three of the four batters he faced in the inning, one of whom scored on an errant throw to third. Raper came in to relieve Ellis with one out, allowing another run on a sac fly before escaping the inning with the Aggies holding a 4-2 lead.
Kossuth padded its lead with another run in the sixth and two in the seventh while holding the Mustangs to one hit the rest of the way. Mantachie loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh on a Raper single and a pair of walks, but they left the runners stranded.
Missed opportunities abounded for the Mustangs as they left 10 runners stranded in the contest.
West led the way at the plate for the Mustangs, batting 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk. Raper and Cory Mills added two singles apiece as well, while Guin notched the team's lone RBI.
Ellis took the loss on the mound. Kossuth scored three runs on his watch as he struck out four but gave up three hits and walked eight in 4-1/3 innings of work. Raper pitched 2-2/3 innings of relief, allowing four runs on two hits with two walks and three batters hit by a pitch. Raper struck out three.
"We're streaky right now," Cox said. "We're not where we need to be. We've got a lot of the youth on the field. The younger guys are just learning from these moments."
The Mustangs get a shot at revenge when they visit the Aggies at 7 p.m. Friday.