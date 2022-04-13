Mantachie baseball has struggled on Saturdays this season. The Mustangs were 0-4 in regular season games on the weekend this season heading into their matchup with Booneville April 9.
The Mustangs saw little improvement in their Saturday fortunes as they fell to the Bearcats 14-4 in six innings.
Starting pitcher Bryson Ford got into trouble in the first, with errors hurting his cause as Baldwyn took an early 5-0 lead. Mantachie answered in the second with two runs of their own when sophomore Greg Raper knocked an RBI double, then scored on Cory Mills' sacrifice fly, narrowing the margin to 5-2.
That was as close as the Mustangs would get, however. The Bearcats piled up four more runs in the second and chased Ford with two more in the third. Ford's two-RBI double in the fourth closed the gap to seven runs, but the Mustangs managed only two isolated hits the rest of the way. Baldwyn added three more runs in the sixth to seal the deal.
Ford took the loss on the mound, surrendering 10 runs while striking out four in 2 1/3 innings of work. Austin Miller tossed 2 2/3 innings in relief, giving up two runs and notching a pair of strikeouts. Raper closed out the game, giving up two runs before tallying the final three outs.
Raper led Mantachie at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ashton Shelton, a newcomer to the regular starting lineup, went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Mustangs' leadoff spot, while senior John Westin Franks also batted 2-for-3 with a double.
The Mustangs have tallied only five wins on the season and a have a 1-5 record in Region 1-3A play.
"It's just one of those years," head coach B.J. Cox said.
Even so, Mantachie still has a shot at the playoffs heading into their Tuesday night region matchup with Booneville.
"Believe it or not, we can still make it to the playoffs with a win (over Booneville)," Cox said.
The results of Tuesday night's game were not available at press time.
Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.