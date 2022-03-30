The Mantachie Mustangs just one hit with no runs Saturday afternoon against Mooreville. The Troopers had no such problems at the plate, scoring 12 runs on their way to a four-inning victory at Mantachie.
Mantachie freshman Bryson Ford drew the start for the Mustangs. He ran into trouble early but managed to hold Mooreville to two runs in the first.
But in the second, the Troopers added more than enough insurance. Mooreville chased Ford after three more runs, then scored another three on reliever Austin Miller to make the lead 8-0 before the Mustangs could get out of the inning.
Miller kept Mooreville off the scoreboard in the third, but the Troopers added their final four runs against Miller and fellow reliever John Westin Franks.
The Mustangs managed to load the bases in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of walks and a hit batter, but couldn’t push any runs across the plate as Mooreville cruised to the 12-0 victory.
Mantachie falls to 5-7 (1-1 in Region 1-3A).
Junior Hunter West notched the Mustangs' only hit, a single in the third inning.
“That’s a good team,” Mantachie head coach B.J. Cox said of the Troopers. “That’s about all you can say about it. When you make mistakes, they make you pay for it. We didn’t hit, and we never got any momentum.”
Mantachie hosted a region battle against Kossuth Tuesday night, and the Aggies will take their turn hosting the Mustangs at 7 p.m. Friday.
