Mantachie High School's baseball team continued their dominating play in division by picking up two wins over Potts Camp.
3/30 Mantachie 8, Potts Camp 3
Potts Camp scored three runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead, but the Mustangs answered with eight unanswered runs to pick up the division win.
Mantachie scored twice in the first after junior Hunter West, junior J.W. Franks, senior Patrick Mangels and freshman Greg Raper opened the home half with four-straight singles.
Patrick Mangels was hit by a pitch to start the third inning. Raper and Luke Ellis singled and three runs scored on a double by senior Ross Simpson. Sophomore Cooper Guin hit a sac fly to score Simpson and give the Mustangs a 6-3 lead at the end of three.
Mantachie scored one run in the fourth and one in the sixth to reach the final score of 8-3.
The Mustangs had 13 hits in the game
Mangels and Raper each had three hits. Franks and West had two each with Franks and Simpson each hitting a double.
Simpson had three RBIs and Mangels two.
After giving up the three runs in the first, Ellis buckled down and didn't allow a hit again until the seventh inning. The sophomore finished with nine strikeouts.
4/1 Mantachie 5, Potts Camp 2
The Mustangs scored in the first inning at Potts Camp on Thursday and never trailed in the game.
West and Mangels had three hits each and Ellis and junior Austin Harris(1 double) each had two.
West drove in two runs.
West went the full seven innings on the mound. Allowing two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts.
4/3 Belmont 8, Mantachie 1
Ellis had a double. Harris and Guin had a hit each. West drove in the lone Mustang run.
The Mustangs were 8-8 overall and 6-0 is division 1-2A Sunday evening. Mantachie played at East Union last night and will face the Urchins at home Friday.