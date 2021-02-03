The Mantachie High School basketball booster club recently placed a chair in memory of loyal, longtime fan John Marvin Pearce near the court to honor the former mayor of Mantachie.
Pearce, 100, died on Aug. 24 of last year. Pearce and his wife, Aletha, rarely missed Mustang games. A previous story in The Times discussed the couple’s commitment to supporting both their family of athletes and the Mantachie athletic program in general.
The chair with the inscription, “Dedicated to the memory of Mr. John Marvin Pearce and his many years watching and enjoying Mantachie sports,” has been placed in his usual spot at the end of the court.
Pearce was the grandfather of current Mantachie boys coach Scott Collier and Itawamba Community College head baseball coach Rick Collier.