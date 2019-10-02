Mantachie High School’s volleyball team played a match at Mooreville High School last Monday evening and left with a 3-0 win.
With eighth-grader Ramsey Montgomery serving, the Lady Mustangs opened on a 7-0 run that forced a Mooreville timeout. The Lady Troopers were unable to rally, and Mantachie extended their lead to 8-1, then 18-8 before closing it out with a 25-15 win.
Mooreville won the first point of game two, but that would be their only lead. They quickly fell behind 4-2. The Lady Mustangs won game two by a 15-point margin, 25-10.
The Lady Troopers again won the first point of game three but fell behind 4-1 when a long back-and-forth battle between the two ended with a kill at the net by senior McKinley Montgomery.
The Lady Mustangs were up 24-13 when Mooreville put up their best fight of the night and scored 6 points before Mantachie closed it out for the 25-19 win to take the match.
McKinley Montgomery had 28 kills and four aces; Lynsey Barber 12 digs and three aces; Ramsey Montgomery 21 assists; Madison Jones four kills and two aces; Ella Pitts four kills and three blocks; Maddi Fleming five kills and one ace; Cameron Massey two aces and one kill.
The following night, the Lady Troopers hosted Itawamba County’s other volleyball team, the IAHS Lady Indians, in a division 2-4A match.
IAHS was down 15-10 in game one when they scored 5-straight points to tie the game at 15-15. The game featured one more tie, at 17-17, but the Lady Indians fell behind 20-17 and were unable to make up the distance. They lost game one, 25-22.
With seven ties, game two was even tighter than the previous one. The Lady Indians weren’t able to finish off the Lady Troopers, however, and fell 26-24.
Game three gave fans another tight match … and another seven ties, before IAHS inevitably fell 25-22.
Seniors Genise Dabbs and Maggie Collum made blocks and kills at the net. Libero Alex Bennett, a sophomore, made several digs to keep plays alive.
On Tuesday, Mantachie played at 5A Saltillo High School and won the match 3-0.
McKinley Montgomery had 19 kills and four aces; Pitts had five kills and four blocks; Barber eight digs and three aces; Ramsey Montgomery five aces and three kills, and Cameron Massey recorded five aces.
On Thursday, the Mustangs hosted Baldwyn for a division game and won 3-0 (25-16, 25-17 and 25-15).
McKinley Montgomery had 11 kills, four aces and two blocks; Fleming had five aces and three kills; Jones four kills and two aces; Barber recorded seven digs and two aces; Pitts had six blocks.
The Lady Mustangs also swept 4A Shannon 3-0, Thursday night.
McKinley Montgomery had 13 kills and four aces; Massey recorded five kills and two aces; Barber seven digs and four aces; Ramsey Montgomery five aces and three kills; Jones four aces and three kills; Pitts five blocks and four kills and Fleming had three aces and three kills.