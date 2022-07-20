The Mantachie Board of Aldermen took the first steps toward medical cannabis being sold in the Mantachie city limits during their July 12 meeting.
The board discussed regulations on dispensaries in the city, but the only concrete decision made in last week's meeting concerned dispensary hours of operation. The board set hours of operation at 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Further discussion on dispensary regulations was tabled until the board's August meeting.
The hours the board chose closely mirror state law governing the sale of wine and liquor, as Mississippi law allows liquor stores to sell alcoholic products between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
The board's discussions also mirror those being had in counties and municipalities across the state since Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medial cannabis on Feb. 2, as local governments wrestle with the task of regulating medical marijuana. By the end of June, 19 of Mississippi's 82 counties had chosen to opt out of cannabis sales within their borders, including only four in Northeast Mississippi: Calhoun, Pontotoc, Tippah and Union.
Tupelo became the first nearby municipality to finalize its own guidelines for the sale of medical cannabis in early April. Tupelo's rules used regulations on liquor stores and pharmacies as a foundation. The city's rules prohibit cannabis facilities in the city limits from being located within 1,000 feet of churches, schools or childcare centers, as well as limiting hours of operation to 8 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.
None of Itawamba County's municipalities have chosen to prohibit the sale of medical cannabis, but the county's three municipalities have yet to establish complete guidelines for the growing and sale of medical cannabis within their city limits. Much like Mantachie, Fulton's and Tremont's guidelines are still a work in progress.
