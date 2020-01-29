The Mantachie girls and boys bowling teams were crowned champions of the Itawamba County Bowling Tournament at Itawamba Thunder Bowl in Fulton, last Thursday.
The two-day tournament used two formats to determine the winner. On Wednesday, each team played in two five-on-five matches. On Thursday, the teams bowled five Baker-style matches. Baker is a format where each team member bowls a frame, followed by another team member for the next frame. The rotation continues until the round is complete.
Using these two formats, the tournament is able to showcase both individual and team performance. The totals from each day are added together to determine the winners.
The total combined pin count for Mantachie’s boys for those two days was 2,665. The girls totaled 1,872 pins.
All three schools placed bowlers on the All-County teams. The scores were based on Wednesday’s results.
IAHS’s Issac Harrel was the top boy bowler with a 391. Mantachie’s Hanna Grace Gillean was the top girl bowler with a 304 pin count.
Also on the boys’ team were Mantachie’s Brendan Gaunt with 373 pins, Mantachie’s Ross Simpson with 369 pins and Mantachie’s Mac Gentry with 355 pins. IAHS’s Tristen Dobbs tallied 337 pins to round out the team.
Tremont’s Katie Frederick was the second highest female scorer with 298 pins. Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery scored 279 pins. IAHS’s Avery Burcham had 272 pins, and Mantachie’s McKinley Montgomery had 259 pins.