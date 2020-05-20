Mantachie has called off its summer ball program.
The Mantachie Board of Aldermen voted last Tuesday, May 12, to cancel the 2020 park and rec season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide state of emergency.
Despite town leaders’ decision, Mantachie Town Park is open. Carter Field, McFerrin Field and the town’s T-ball field, however, will remain closed to group activities through July 15.
The park pavilion can be reserved for groups of 20 or less.
Town officials began issuing refunds to people who had already paid for the 2020 park and rec season on Monday. Refunds can be picked up at Mantachie City Hall during normal business hours.
The deadline to receive a refund for the canceled summer ball program is Aug. 1 and photo identification is required.
The City of Fulton has also canceled its summer ball program. The Fulton Board of Aldermen voted to call off the season during their regular meeting, earlier this month.