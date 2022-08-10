Mantachie cross country didn't have the most successful year in state competition last fall.
Then-freshman Annie Amon placed 29th for the girls' team in the Class 3A state championship 5K, but otherwise, no runners from either the boys or the girls team placed better than 60th. The girls placed
That result may come down to youth and inexperience than any lack of ability. After all, all but one of the Mustang boys who competed in last year's state championship race were freshmen or younger, and the three girls – including Amon – were sophomores.
This year, head coach Lisa Cooper will look to those young athletes, now a year older and wiser, to step up in 2022. She foresees improvement for the boys in particular.
"We have a strong group of young sophomores this year," Cooper said. "As a young freshman team last year, their season didn't end quite the way we wanted its, but all of the runners worked hard each week to try and cut time from the week before and were successful in that goal."
The Mustangs return many of their top runners from a year ago, including sophomores Nathan Williams and Dylan Moore, Mantachie's top runners from 2021. Cooper expects Williams to continue leading the way performance-wise, while sophomore Isaac Riley and eighth grader Maciah Morgan are most likely to step up as bigger contributors this year.
But in terms of guidance for the younger runners, Cooper pointed to a newcomer to the 2022 team: senior Payton Wright, the only 12th grader on either Mantachie cross country squad.
"(Wright) is stepping up in providing mentorship and leadership," she said.
The Lady Mustangs have a bit more experience on their side. In addition to the sophomore Amon returning, Mantachie will have junior Holly Edge back from last year's team to lead the way, both figuratively and literally.
"Holly is a wonderful mentor and leader for the younger girls, as well as the whole team," Cooper said.
Both teams will have an opportunity to showcase their growth from a year ago and are setting a high bar for their performance this year.
"They have set a goal to be among the top five teams in the state," Cooper said.
With the work ethic Cooper has seen from her athletes, she believes that goal is well within the teams' reach.
"They've been working hard to cut time and are looking forward this year to setting new personal records," she said. "This is a very dedicated and committed group of young people who push themselves to be their best."
