For the first time in more than three decades, there won’t be a Mantachie Fest on the third weekend in September.
Members of the Mantachie Fest Committee officially announced the cancelation of the 2020 event, Tuesday, via their Facebook Page. The festival, which would have been the town’s 34th, was scheduled for Sept. 19-20.
In a statement released on their Facebook page, committee members said they reached their decision because of the coronavirus and the impact it is having on their community.
“This was not an easy decision but was necessary for the health and safety of our community and a large number of visitors this event brings to our area each year,” the statement read.
The two-day event typically held the third weekend in September featured music, a quilt show, vendors and children’s activities.
Last month, Itawamba County Times readers voted the festival their favorite community event during the 2020 Best of Itawamba contest.