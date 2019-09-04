Fresh off its win for best event in The Times’ 2019 Best of Itawamba poll, Mantachie Fest will return later this month for the thirty-third time.
Set to kick-off Saturday, Sept. 21, this year’s ‘FEST’ivities will include a mix of popular favorites, including the pet show, health fair, hours of live music and onstage entertainment, and plenty of food vendors. There will be dozens of handmade arts and craft vendors along with games and inflatables for kids.
This year’s annual fish fry is sponsored by the Mantachie High School Softball team. Plates are $12 and include fish, french fries, hushpuppies, slaw and dessert. They will be available from 3-7 p.m.. on Saturday. Tickets can be preordered now to reserve plates. Proceeds from the fundraisers will help the team travel to Orlando, Florida, to compete in a national tournament.
Pet owners will be glad to hear that the Mantachie Fest Pet Show is back this year. Open to all types of animals and featuring a number of different categories, this event always draws huge crowds of both contestants and spectators.
Registration for the show begins at 11 a.m.; the show is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Those who love the artistry of quilting should head to the Bonds House Museum to check out Quilts: Past and Present. This special display of quilts, both modern and historical, will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until noon.
Music lovers will have plenty to fill their ears. This year’s lineup includes Brianna and Toedy Kingsley, Sean Austin Williams, Bob “Mr. G” Gilliland, Crossing Dixie, Michael Breedlove and others.
On the event’s gospel-focused second day, Bro. Cody Crum will be the guest preacher. Gospel music will kick off at 5 p.m., with Crum scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s live music will include performances by Blake Buchanan, Alyssa Moore, Matt and Lisa Hudson and Ozark Baptist Church’s choir and praise team.
The Mantachie Fest celebration fireworks display will close out the festival on Sunday night. The display is set to begin at 8 p.m.