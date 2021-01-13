Mantachie state fair

The Mantachie chapter of the FFA had a strong showing including multiple Grand Champions.

The Mantachie Future Farmers of America (FFA) livestok team competed and had a nice showing at the Mississippi State Fair Oct. 8th through 12th in Jackson last fall.

Showmanship

9-year old Showmanship: second – Isaac Tigner; fourth – Deacon Knight; sixth – Jalen Holt; eighth – Levi Franks; eleventh – Bo Rogers

12-year old Showmanship: fifth – Addie Belle Knight

13 year old Showmanship:tenth – Cory Mills; eleventh – Luke Tigner

Commercial Heifer Show:

Brahman Cross heifer class 3: tenth – Bo Rogers; sixth – Desna Page

Registered Breeds:

Grand Champion Percentage Simmental bull: Luke Tigner

Hereford heifer class six: first – Deacon Knight

Grand Champion Hereford heifer: Jalen Holt

Reserve Champion Hereford heifer: Addie Belle/Deacon Knight

Hereford bull class 18: Addie Belle/Deacon Knight

Grand Champion Hereford bull: Isaac Tigner

Non-Brahman heifer class five: first – Jalen Holt

Non-Brahman heifer class eight: first – Jalen Holt

Angus heifer class two: fifth – Levi Franks

Angus heifer class three: second – Cory Mills

Angus heifer class four: seventh – Cory Mills

Angus heifer class four: sixth – Shayla Wilson

Angus heifer class six: third – Cory Mills

Angus heifer class seven: fifth – Cory Mills

Angus heifer class eight: eleventh – Bo Rogers

Angus heifer class nine: sixth place – Sabrina Billot

Angus bull class 15: second place– Keylon Lindsey

Angus bull class 17: fifth – Tanner Boutwell

Angus bull class 18: third – Shayla Wilson

Grand Champion Angus bull: Luke Tigner

Reserve Champion Angus bull: Cory Mills

Champion Mississippi Bred Angus bull: Cory Mills

Shorthorn heifer class two: first – Levi Franks

Shorthorn heifer class eight: first – Landon Warren

Grand Champion Shorthorn heifer: Levi Franks

Grand Champion Shorthorn bull: Landon Warren

To conclude the show, all of the Grand Champions’ animals were in the ring with the top-5 bulls and top-5 heifers selected from the entire show. Isaac Tigner’s Hereford bull and Jalen Holt’s Hereford heifer were each selected to the top-5.

