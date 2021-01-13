The Mantachie Future Farmers of America (FFA) livestok team competed and had a nice showing at the Mississippi State Fair Oct. 8th through 12th in Jackson last fall.
Showmanship
9-year old Showmanship: second – Isaac Tigner; fourth – Deacon Knight; sixth – Jalen Holt; eighth – Levi Franks; eleventh – Bo Rogers
12-year old Showmanship: fifth – Addie Belle Knight
13 year old Showmanship:tenth – Cory Mills; eleventh – Luke Tigner
Commercial Heifer Show:
Brahman Cross heifer class 3: tenth – Bo Rogers; sixth – Desna Page
Registered Breeds:
Grand Champion Percentage Simmental bull: Luke Tigner
Hereford heifer class six: first – Deacon Knight
Grand Champion Hereford heifer: Jalen Holt
Reserve Champion Hereford heifer: Addie Belle/Deacon Knight
Hereford bull class 18: Addie Belle/Deacon Knight
Grand Champion Hereford bull: Isaac Tigner
Non-Brahman heifer class five: first – Jalen Holt
Non-Brahman heifer class eight: first – Jalen Holt
Angus heifer class two: fifth – Levi Franks
Angus heifer class three: second – Cory Mills
Angus heifer class four: seventh – Cory Mills
Angus heifer class four: sixth – Shayla Wilson
Angus heifer class six: third – Cory Mills
Angus heifer class seven: fifth – Cory Mills
Angus heifer class eight: eleventh – Bo Rogers
Angus heifer class nine: sixth place – Sabrina Billot
Angus bull class 15: second place– Keylon Lindsey
Angus bull class 17: fifth – Tanner Boutwell
Angus bull class 18: third – Shayla Wilson
Grand Champion Angus bull: Luke Tigner
Reserve Champion Angus bull: Cory Mills
Champion Mississippi Bred Angus bull: Cory Mills
Shorthorn heifer class two: first – Levi Franks
Shorthorn heifer class eight: first – Landon Warren
Grand Champion Shorthorn heifer: Levi Franks
Grand Champion Shorthorn bull: Landon Warren
To conclude the show, all of the Grand Champions’ animals were in the ring with the top-5 bulls and top-5 heifers selected from the entire show. Isaac Tigner’s Hereford bull and Jalen Holt’s Hereford heifer were each selected to the top-5.