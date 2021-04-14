The Mantachie High School track and field had a successful 1-2A division meet at Potts Camp last Wednesday and both boys and girls took second place with several new personal records set. The top four in each event moved on to today's 2A regionals at Potts Camp.
Athletes advancing and their finish:
girl's 100-meter hurdles: 3. Bailey Caples, 4. Kayla Edwards (PR). boy's 110 hurdles: 1. Tanner Broadway, 2. Nathan Thompson. boy's 200: 2. Hunter Hester (PR), 3. Tristen Hurd. girl's 200: 2. Kayla Edwards boy's 300 hurdles: 2. Tanner Broadway girl's 300 hurdles: 2. Cayley Miller girl's 800: 3. Sarah Moody (PR) girl's 1,600: 1. Kaysley Hill (PR), 2. Annie Amon (PR). boy's 3,200: 3. Nathan Williams (PR) girl's 4 x 100: Kayla Edwards, Courtney Moran, Brooke Wilbanks and Victoria Scribner. boy's 4 x 100: Tristen Hurd, Ben Mitchell, Conner Moore and Hunter Hester. girl's 4 x 200: Courtney Moran, Angelina Collums, Sarah Moody and Shayla Wilson. boy's 4 x 200: Tristen Hurd, Jon Paul McBeth, Nathan Thompson and Landen Broadway. girl's 4 x 400: Kaysley Hill, Sarah Moody, Caylee Miller and Annie Amon. boy's 4 x 400: Dylan Moore, Jon Paul McBeth, Troy Bruce and Nathan Williams. girl's 4 x 800: Kaysley Hill, Kelly Cleveland, Sarah Moody and Annie Amon. boy's 4 x 800: Nathan Williams, Conner Moore, Troy Bruce and Dylan Moore. boy's pole vault: 3. Tanner Broadway. boy's high jump: 1. Alex Duthu, 3. Ben Mitchell. girl's high jump: 1. Cayley Miller, 2. Bailey Caples. boy's triple jump: 1. Tanner Broadway (PR), 3. Davion Cox. girl's triple jump: 1. Cayley Miller, 2. Bailey Caples. girl's long jump: 3. Bailey Caples boy's discus: 2. Reed Hester (PR), 3. Brandon Kemp (PR). girl's discus: 4. Alex Hidalgo boy's shot put: 4. Reed Hester (PR) girl's shot put: 3. Alex Hidalgo