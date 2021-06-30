Mantachie High School has released their varsity football schedule for the upcoming season. The season’s slate includes a home tilt with Highway 371 rival Mooreville Sept. 24 and the second annual Hall of Fame game on Sept. 3 against Ashland.
The Mustangs will move to the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) class 3 next season. In division 1-3A, they will face: Booneville High School, Kossuth High School, Alcorn Central High School and Water Valley High School.
The Mustangs host Hamilton in a scrimmage a week before they begin the season on the road at Tishomingo County in Iuka. All games begin at 7 p.m. and all home games will be played at Mustang Stadium.
Date Opponent Time
August 20 Hamilton High School 7 p.m.
August 27@ Tishomingo County High School 7 p.m.
September 3 Ashland High School 7 p.m.
September 10 @ Hatley School 7 p.m.
September 17 Thrasher High School 7 p.m.
September 24 Mooreville High School 7 p.m.
- October 1 Alcorn Central High School7 p.m.
- October 8 @ Water Valley High School7 p.m.
October 15 @ Macon Road Baptist 7 p.m.
- October 22 Kossuth High School7 p.m.
- October 29 @ Booneville High School7 p.m
- denotes a division 1-3A game.