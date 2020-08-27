Over the last couple of months, Mantachie High School football fans were asked to send in top moments to be voted on in a fan vote. Voting will open Friday, August 28 at noon and will close at 11:59 a.m. on Friday, September 4.
First team, 1958 – The Mantachie Mustangs played their first season under head coach Mitch Grissom and went 3-2.
1962 & 1963, back-to-back winning seasons -The Mustangs went 4-4 to notch their first winning season in program history and followed that with a 5-3 mark in 1963 and were Highland Conference runner-up.
Mantachie opens rivalry with Mooreville with three-straight wins, 1964, 1965,1966 – The Mustangs most played opponent is the Mooreville Troopers just down Highway 371. The Mustangs got the upper hand early beating the Troopers 6-0 in 1964, 19-7 in 1965 and 20-14 in 1966.
Mustangs win first bowl game, 1986 – The Mustangs finished 7-3 while being led by head coach Craig Cherry. The exclamation point on the season was beating Pelahatchie 35-6 in the Maben Bowl.
State-semi final team in first playoff appearance, 1991 – The Mustangs went 8-4 under head coach Mile Hill and reached the state semi-finals before falling to Nanih Waiya.
Largest margin of victory, 1995 - On August 25, the Mustangs blew out Caledonia to start the ‘95 season with a bang. They beat the Confederates 62-0.
1998 – Adam Lindsey sets school rushing record – Adam Lindsey rushed for 2,704 years. It’s a program record and is one of the best seasons in Mississippi high school football history.
Derek Jones rushes for over 2,000 yards, 2000 - Jones ran for 2,235 yards in the 2000 season.
Hester wins Headhunter award in three straight seasons, 1999, 2000, 2001 - Shawn Hester became the only player in program history to lead the team in tackles in three consecutive years.
Most wins in a season, 2013 – Under head coach Lynn Moore, Mantachie went 9-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs.
To cast your vote for your favorite Mantachie football moment, visit bit.ly/mhsfootballmoments.