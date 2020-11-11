The Mantachie High School basketball teams headed to Prentiss county for a night of games at Wheeler Attendance Center.
The girls jumped out to a 14-2 first quarter lead thanks to strong defense and hot shooting. The Lady Mustangs offense cooled, but their defense continued to confuse the Lady Eagles, and Mantachie led 19-6 at the break.
Wheeler’s offense showed life in the second half, but the Lady Mustangs not only matched them, but added to their lead. The final score ended 43-26 in favor of the visitors.
Sophomore Darby Pitts led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Ella Pitts recorded a double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.
The win was the first high school head coaching victory for first-year coach Carleigh King.
The boys team, while putting up a strong fight, was unable to get the win, falling 51-46.
Senior Dakota Langley had 16 points, senior Alex Duthu added 13 and junior Cade Bennett scored 10.