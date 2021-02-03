Three of the county’s bowling teams will be returning to the state championship tournament in Jackson this week.
Competing at Plaza Lanes in Corinth, both the Tremont boys and Mantachie girls finished runner-up in Class I, Region II to earn a trip to Jackson last Wednesday. It is the third-straight year the Tremont boys have advanced to state and the seventh-straight for the Mantachie girls. Mantachie’s boys will also be making the trip again this season as they earned a wildcard berth.
Tremont’s Logan Robinson finished third, Konner Rogers fourth and Luke Robinson fifth to make the All-Region team.
Mantachie’s Ramsey Montgomery made the girls All-Region team after posting a 148 average to finish second individually.
Competing in Cleveland, neither IAHS advanced. Individually, Kady Howard finished third to make the girls All-Region team.
The teams will compete this week in Jackson for the state championship.