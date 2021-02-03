Local volunteers recently donated over 200 blankets to law enforcement and first responders.
In its fifth year, The Heart Warmers Project collects small inexpensive blankets to be given to individuals during their time of need.
“We start collecting in about mid-October and go through the end of the year,” Vicki Trexler said. “We post flyers around town and we’ve been very blessed by the response.”
In years past, Monty and Vicki Trexler would host a soup and chili supper on New Year’s Eve at their home to show appreciation to local public servants. The Trexler’s, along with co-founder Stephanie Boutwell, would hand out the bagged blankets complete with a scripture tucked inside. This year COVID-19 put a stop to that, so they held organized a morning drive up event at Mantachie Fire Department to pass out the blankets.
Boutwell’s son gave the project its name, which speaks for itself.
“It’s something that responders give a person in a vehicle accident or house fire, whatever the need may be,” Trexler said. “Just something to comfort them.”
Trexler said everything that is donated stays in Itawamba County.
“Our goal is to get enough for all the fire departments in Itawamba,” she said.
Churches, businesses and individuals donated this year.
“We had the United Methodist Ladies Group, employees of Toyota, and several of our local government leaders, Ike Johnson and Randy Boyd to name a few,” she said. “We are very pleased at the number of contributors.”
This is their best year yet in spite of the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re already looking forward to collecting again in October,” she said.