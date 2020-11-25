The town of Mantachie is ringing in the Christmas season on Dec. 5 with a full day of yuletide events.
The Mantachie Christmas celebration kicks off at 2 p.m. with their annual Christmas Parade sponsored by the Mantachie Lion's Club.
There is no entry fee for parade participants. Line-up will begin at noon at Mantachie High School. Organizers ask that horse and wagon entries line up across from the Bonds House.
Following the parade will be shopping and Hot Chocolate with Santa at Town Hall from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Participating merchants will be offering special deals and door prizes in addition to participating in a Best Christmas Decorated Storefront Contest on the Town of Mantachie Facebook page. "Christmas in Mantachie" t-shirts will also be available at local businesses. Proceeds from the shirts will be used to purchase Christmas lighting for the town's light poles.
Santa and Mrs. Clause will be taking pictures with children in front of Town Hall. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available as well.
Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennell told the Times, "We want this day to be enjoyable and safe. Town officials strongly encourage following guidelines outlined by federal, state, and local officials which include social distancing and proper use of a face covering when possible. We want our community to stay healthy."
Merchants and residents are encouraged to participate in the storefront and home decorating contest including a new event, the Tour of Lights.
Those participating in either the Tour of Lights or Best Decorated Storefront are asked to upload a picture of their decor to the Town of Mantachie Facebook page. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded to those with the most likes.
The evening will culminate with the Lighting of the Tree at Town Hall at 7 p.m. This year's tree will include red and white personalized Christmas ornaments placed in honor and in memory of individuals. Sponsored by the Pilot Club of Mantachie, the proceeds will be used to fund community needs.
"We hope that we have good weather and we are looking forward to a great day for the Mantachie community," added Fennell.