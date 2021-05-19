Itawamba Agricultural High School and Mantachie High School both held spring football games last week. IAHS hosted Houston High School on Thursday evening at Indian Stadium. At Mustang Stadium Saturday, Mantachie took the field against Sulligent High School.
This was the first time since the end of the 2019 season that teams have been able to play in front of fans without any restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both teams are coming off playoff appearances in 2020, and the players and coaches were eager to take the field as they prepare for the upcoming season that is only three months away.