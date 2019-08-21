Both Itawamba Agricultural High School and Mantachie High School football programs played scrimmages, last Friday night, to get a little preseason taste of a game-like atmosphere.
IAHS played at the Hatley Jamboree; Mantachie traveled to Bruce High School.
The Jamboree at Hatley was organized so that each team faced a different opponent for a quarter of play. IAHS faced Booneville High School in their opening quarter and Hatley High School in their second.
New quarterback senior Daevoeon Sistrunk made plays on the ground and through the air for IAHS. On a third-and-12 against Booneville, he scrambled on a broken play and picked up the first down. Against Hatley, on their second offensive snap of the quarter, he threw a 65-yard touchdown.
The first play for the offense of that quarter was a 70-yard touchdown from senior running back Ike Chandler, who accumulated well over 100 yards in one quarter and one play. The new offensive line held their ground for much of the night, and the special teams unit was about as solid as a new group could be. There were no hiccups on kickoffs, punts or extra-points.
The defense only allowed a single field goal all night. Junior linebacker Marcus Wigginton made a nice tackle behind the line of scrimmage in Booneville’s opening offensive possession. Senior cornerback Bobby Hill halted Hatley drive when he intercepted a pass deep in Indian territory. Senior strong safety David Jones ended the quarter with an interception.
Mantachie’s scrimmage at Bruce was a low-scoring event. Neither team scored in the first quarter of play. The Trojans drove the ball all the way to the Mustang 1-yard line before the Mustangs stopped them in their tracks on a fourth-and-1. The game remained scoreless until Bruce scored with less than 90 seconds left to go, putting them up 6-0. That would be the final score of the game.
The high school football season officially kicks off this Friday night. IAHS will travel down Highway 25 to face longtime rival the Amory Panthers. Mantachie will also head south to play at Oak Hill Academy in West Point. Both games have kickoff set for 7 p.m.