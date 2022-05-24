Two of Itawamba County softball squads finished the 2022 season in the top 10 of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's high school softball rankings.
The Mantachie Lady Mustangs (Class 3A) ranked No. 5 in the final rankings, while the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians (Class 4A) earned the No. 8 spot.
Booneville (3A) took top billing on the list. East Webster (2A), Saltillo (5A), Kossuth (3A) and Mantachie filled out the rest of the top five, while East Union (2A), Pontotoc (4A), IAHS, Vardaman (1A) and Hatley (3A) rounded out the top 10.
Mantachie finished the season 23-8, advancing to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Booneville. After a heartbreaking 2-1 walk-off defeat in their first game against the Lady Blue Devils, Mantachie fell 11-0 as Booneville completed the sweep.
The Lady Mustangs competed in a particularly difficult division. Mantachie was one of three teams from Region 1-3A, along with Booneville and Kossuth, to make the top five teams on the Daily Journal's list. Booneville and Kossuth both made the Class 3A state semifinals, with Booneville winning the best-of-three series before sweeping Enterprise Clarke to earn the state championship title.
Head coach Jeffrey Mann's IAHS softball squad made it to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs before being swept by Kosciusko, who went on to win the 4A state title. The Lady Indians accrued an 18-8-1 record in the 2022 season.