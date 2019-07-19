Town leaders have officially enacted an ordinance prohibiting use of the parking lot at Mantachie Town Park for any other purpose than its intention: a place to park while using the park.
The move is meant to address concerns about students of nearby Mantachie High School parking their vehicles at the park to smoke e-cigarettes. The issue was brought to the attention of the town’s leaders in April by Police Chief Mark Roberts. He reported students were leaving their cars at the park so they could vape and walk to the school. Roberts said the students would often leave their cars at the park throughout the day rather than move them to the school parking lot.
Smoking of any kind, including vaping, is prohibited on school property.
Mantachie leaders passed an ordinance in November 2014 banning public e-cigarette or vapor inhaler use within town limits. Use in either form is forbidden inside local businesses and in or around town property like city hall and the park. Although the ordinance is in place, students were remaining in their cars, considered private property, while they vaped.
The new ordinance limits the park’s parking lot to those who are actually using the facility, therefore bypassing the private property issue.
The ordinance states that the park’s intention is “to provide a safe location for children using the town’s ballfields, playground equipment and exercise stations, the ordinance prohibits people who are committing nefarious and/or potentially criminal activities that have a negative impact on the purposes of the park.”
It prohibits parking by students unless they are using Mantachie Town Park for a school related function.
Anyone violating the ordinance shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and punished by a fine of $50 for the first offense and not to exceed $500 or imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both for subsequent offenses.
The board passed the ordinance unanimously.