Mantachie lefty Evan Summers was the game-winning pitcher in the championship game of the USSSA Global World Series.
The game was played July 13 in Destin, Florida. Summers plays for Nettleton-based Dingernation 11U.
Summers struck out five, walked one and allowed zero runs in three innings of work, including a perfect third inning in which he struck out the side. Dingernation defeated Team Twelve out of Katy, Texas, by a score of 5-1 to claim the championship.
At the plate, Summers was 1-for-2 with a double.