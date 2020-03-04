Archery teams from across North Mississippi traveled to Mantachie, Saturday, to compete in the Mantachie Lions Club’s annual archery tournament.
Flights were held throughout the day with multiple teams from the county taking top honors.
Itawamba Agricultural High School won the 8:30 a.m. flight with a score of 3,350. IAHS’s Tyler Wilemon shot a 289 for top male honors while Keyelle Holder’s 282 earned her top female.
The Mantachie Elementary School team won their flight with a 2,688. Mantachie’s Levi Ellis and Ava Stanley were the top boy and girl shooters with a 254 and 259, respectively.
Mantachie’s Cheyenne Wilbanks was the top girl for the junior high competition with a 277. McKade Morris was top boy with a 269.
In the day’s final flight, Mantachie High School took the top spot with a 3,316. Mac Gentry shot a 290 to be the top boy archer.