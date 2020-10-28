Mantachie High School traveled west to Senatobia to face Magnolia Heights. The Mustangs were unable to get their offense into a rhythm on the road and lost 37-0.
Mantachie received the opening kick but was forced to punt on a fourth-and-nine. A bad snap resulted in the punter barely able to get the kick off. The punter got the kick off, but it was short. The Chiefs opened their drive in Mustang territory and were driving when the Mustang defense forced a fumble and senior Ross Simpson recovered it to give their offense the ball in good position. Flags set up long yardage situations, at best, and, at worst, negated a couple of big plays. The Mustangs were held to a third and long and forced to punt. The return man bobbled it, and the Mustangs recovered the ball. They gave it right back to the Chiefs a few plays later, and the home team turned it into seven points. The score stood at 7-0, Magnolia Heights at the end of the first.
The Mantachie defense played maybe their most complete set of downs of the night in the second quarter. Magnolia Heights had it first-and-goal at the five-yard line. The Mustangs kept them out of the end zone and forced a 28-yard field goal attempt. The kick was good, but the defense held their ground in the trenches to keep the Chiefs out of the end zone.
Magnolia Heights went up 17-0 at the break and a touchdown on their opening drive took the wind from the Mustangs sails.
The offense struggled throughout the night. The Chiefs seemed to have an answer on defense for every play drawn up by the Mustangs. Senior Patrick Mangels, while kept out of the end zone, had a nice night. The highlight was a long run of about 30 yards in the second quarter that would have given the Mustangs a first-and-ten in Chief territory. Instead, a penalty negated much of the yardage.
Magnolia Heights picked up the 37-0 win.
Friday night, the Mustangs are on the road in their regular season finale, and an important 1-2A game, at Walnut. The game will decide the playoff seeding of both schools.