It was rivalry week in Mantachie, last Friday night, and that meant a date with Mooreville for the “Battle of 371.” The schools are separated by just seven miles … which, coincidentally, was the number of number of touchdowns Mooreville notched in this matchup.
They handily defeated the Mustangs 47-0.
Context is needed to fully understand the magnitude of the situation. In the previous week’s game against New Albany, the Troopers elected to walk-off the gridiron with eight minutes to play in the game, trailing 38-7, after several fights throughout the evening led to seven player ejections.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs had lost in their previous game at home against the Hatley Tigers in heartbreaking fashion, having been bludgeoned up front by a relentless rushing attack on what was otherwise a fairly efficient night for the Mantachie offense.
The opening two minutes of Friday night’s game was a roller coaster of emotions. The Mustangs won the toss and deferred possession to the second half. After the kickoff, they made three consecutive defensive stops that netted the Troopers 1 yard, but on the third of these a costly face mask penalty gave Mooreville an automatic first down in Mantachie territory.
Two plays later, the Troopers scored on a 29-yard floater in the back corner of the end zone from Dawson Phillips to Donovan Caldwell. A blunder on the ensuing kickoff gave the Mustangs undesirable field position inside their own 10-yard line. On the positive side of things, the Mustangs managed three successful offensive plays in a row, two on the ground and one by air, although a costly fumble gave the ball back to their rivals.
The Troopers wasted no time in taking advantage of the gift. They scored on the next play, a 40-yard missile from Phillips to Pat Patterson, to make it 14-0 two minutes into the game.
Everything stayed on the decline for the Mustangs from that point forward. Mooreville added a third touchdown in the opening quarter then pushed their lead to 40-0 by halftime. They sent in the reserves for the second half.
The only other moment of interest came at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Winning by an insurmountable margin, the Troopers sent last week’s ejected players, who had served their four-quarter suspension, onto the field. Immediately they targeted Division-1 recruit Kha’sen Mitchell, who scored from 84 yards out on a screen pass against the Mustangs junior varsity squadron, widening the gap to its final tally of 47-0. After this exclamation point, Mooreville re-entered their scrubs and the rest of the period went as quickly and quietly as it had come.
Despite the lopsided score in a game that always means more than a early season nondivisional matchup should, the Mustangs showed signs of growth and reasons for optimism in the early quarters, even after the two quick early scores off special teams errors.
The offense showed more balance in the first half between rushing and passing compared to past weeks where the air attack was relied upon almost exclusively. On the other side of the ball, Mantachie’s rush defense was drastically improved from previous weeks, limiting Mooreville to double digit rushing yards for the game.
The Mustangs will look to tighten up in the secondary defensively and stay tough in the trenches as they open division play against another rival, the East Union Urchins. Both teams will be vying for one of the region’s four playoff spots, and are comparable squads to one another so it should prove to be an indicator game for how the Mustangs will respond to their current three-game skid.